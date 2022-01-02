Greenville Developers will have to get new permits

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Developers who are creating a year round resort on the former Big Squaw Mountain Ski Area in Greenville are being told to restart their permitting process.

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Land Use Planning Commission has told developers that their plans for a marina in town are exceeding the scope of an expired permit.

The initial permit was issued in 1987, hoping to reconstruct and expand waterfront development.

The work on the marina is the second phase of the ski resort development.

If developers want to move forward with the marina project, they will have to file a rezoning petition.

