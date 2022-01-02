COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly.

The Maine CDC says there are 340 people in the hospital with the virus.

Four more Mainers have been put into intensive care for a total of 119.

57 people are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 46 open critical care beds in the state.

More than 1,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered on New Year’s Day.

Of those, 974 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.