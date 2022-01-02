Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations trending upward, Maine CDC says

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise, slightly.

The Maine CDC says there are 340 people in the hospital with the virus.

Four more Mainers have been put into intensive care for a total of 119.

57 people are on ventilators.

According to the Maine CDC, there are 46 open critical care beds in the state.

More than 1,400 new COVID-19 vaccinations were administered on New Year’s Day.

Of those, 974 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekend.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

