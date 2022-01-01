Advertisement

Tremont Firefighters brave the cold for annual Polar Plunge

Tremont Fire Department holds 8th annual Polar Plunge(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Jan. 1, 2022
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - For the 8th year in a row, members of the Tremont Fire Department took a dip into the frigid Bass Harbor on MDI.

This Saturday morning, dozens of firefighters and other folks in town took the Polar Plunge.

Even with some drizzle, this is a tradition in welcoming the new year.

The Tremont Fire Department built a small fire and provided hot chocolate to help swimmers warm up after the dip.

A lifeguard equipped on a kayak ensured everyone’s safety.

It was about 45 degrees at 9:30 this Saturday morning in the air and the ocean when the plunge began.

Considering the average temperature for January 1st in Maine is right around freezing, this was far from the coldest polar plunge swimmers have experienced.

“Pretty good turn out we’ve had some really really cold days, today’s pretty mild. Normally a lot of people wouldn’t do it, but today they did,” said Keith Higgins, Tremont Fire Chief.

Far beyond Maine, the Tremont Fire Department is keeping up with over a century of tradition of Americans doing a Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day.

