Rain Changing To Snow Will Make For A Messy Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds & areas of fog stick around for the rest of the night. Light drizzle will also be possible periodically throughout the night. Lows across the north will drop just below freezing and a few light snow showers will be possible there. Closer to the coast, lows will stay at or above freezing and light rain showers will be possible.

Low pressure will move into the Gulf of Maine Saturday night & into Sunday. As this occurs, winds will start to shift out of the north/northwest. This will begin to draw in colder air and will transition rain over into snow throughout the day Sunday. Areas north of a line from Rangeley to Millinocket to Houlton will see snow starting after midnight Sunday morning. Areas immediately south of the line will see a Wintry mix including freezing rain with areas farther south seeing rain.

6 AM Sunday morning forecast (WABI)

As the day progresses, colder air will push for the coast causing temperatures to drop. As this occurs, the Wintry mix line will push southwards towards the coast. Ice accumulations will be possible for some making for slippery roads. Along I-95 will see the chance of freezing rain & sleet by midday Sunday.

Forecast For Sunday at Noon (WABI)

Wintry mix line should push offshore just after sunset. Snow will taper off late Sunday night into early Monday.

Forecast for 6 PM Sunday (WABI)

Snowfall accumulations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and southwards towards the Interstate will be around 1-3″. The Bangor areas can expect upwards of 2″. North of that line into the mountains, 3-6″ will be likely. South & east of I-95 can expect less than an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern counties due to the potential of ice & snow accumulations.

Light Freezing rain & sleet expected Sunday as rain changes to snow. Will make for some slippery roads. (WABI)

Totals will be highest over the north & will depend on how quickly rain changes to snow. (WABI)

Colder air moves in behind this system making for a cold start to the week. Highs for most on Monday & Tuesday will be in the teens & 20s with lows down into the single digits above & below zero. Temperatures will rebound by the middle of the week.

Watching a quick disturbance by Wednesday afternoon that could bring areas of light rain mixing with snow.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of rain continuing. Rain will begin to change to snow across the north with a mix possible. Areas of fog linger. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s with winds shifting out of the north around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies. Snow across the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. Eventually rain will transition to all snow throughout the day. Periods of sleet & freezing rain likely as transition occurs. Temperatures falling with afternoon highs in the 20s. Snowfall accumulations highest across the north where 3-6″ will be possible, closer to the Interstate, 1-2″. Northerly wind around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs slightly warmer than Monday in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

