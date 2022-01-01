Portland’s hazard pay goes into effect on Jan. 1

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Workers in Maine’s largest city are getting a big pay raise thanks to the hazard pay ordinance.

The pay increases to $19.50 effective Jan. 1 after city councilors postponed action on repealing an emergency pandemic order in December.

The ordinance was enacted in 2020 and was subject to legal and political challenges.

Maine’s high court upheld the ordinance in July, but said it would not take effect until January 2022.

