Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple families in Maine are welcoming babies on New Year’s Day - including a Fairfield couple.

Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III welcomed their first baby, Jesse Dodge IV, into the world at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.

He was the first baby born at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Jesse is a healthy baby boy weighing in at 8 lbs. 3 oz. and 21 inches long.

The couple says he is the first child and grandchild on both sides.

A Bangor couple is celebrating the New Year by welcoming their daughter, Bailey.

Bailey Nichols was delivered to mom, Hannah Nichols and dad, Payson, at 2:08 a.m. at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

She weighs 7 lbs. and is 19.25 inches long.

We wish all the families health and happiness in the New Year!

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, there was no New Year baby arrival information reported from Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, or Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.