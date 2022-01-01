Advertisement

Multiple babies born on New Year’s Day 2022 in Maine hospitals

Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at...
Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III, from Fairfield, welcomed their son, Jesse, into the world at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.(MaineGeneral Health)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple families in Maine are welcoming babies on New Year’s Day - including a Fairfield couple.

Jamie Maroon and Jesse Dodge III welcomed their first baby, Jesse Dodge IV, into the world at 1:29 a.m. Saturday.

He was the first baby born at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Jesse is a healthy baby boy weighing in at 8 lbs. 3 oz. and 21 inches long.

The couple says he is the first child and grandchild on both sides.

A Bangor couple is celebrating the New Year by welcoming their daughter, Bailey.

Bailey Nichols was delivered to mom, Hannah Nichols and dad, Payson, at 2:08 a.m. at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

She weighs 7 lbs. and is 19.25 inches long.

We wish all the families health and happiness in the New Year!

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, there was no New Year baby arrival information reported from Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, Northern Light Inland Hospital, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, or Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
Maine's fuel gas detector law partially goes into effect 1/1/22.
Maine’s fuel gas detector law partially takes effect Jan. 1
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

Fire
More people at home, and dying from fires, in pandemic
Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday
Well the New Year is less than two hours away, and downtown Bangor is expected to be hopping.
Early New Year’s Eve celebrations underway in Bangor
(FILE)
Federal money to help clean up Callahan mine site in Maine