More people at home, and dying from fires, in pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state fire marshal says the pandemic played a role in helping to push the state’s fire deaths to the highest level since 2014.

The number of fire deaths - 27 - is three times the level of the safest year for fire deaths, 2010, when nine people died in fires.

The state’s worst year for fire deaths was in 1967, when 70 people died.

Maine Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said the increase in fire deaths is partly is related to the pandemic because people are spending more time at home and less time at the office.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.