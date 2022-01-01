Advertisement

More people at home, and dying from fires, in pandemic

The state’s worst year for fire deaths was in 1967, when 70 people died.
Fire
Fire(Winterville Community Fire Dept.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The state fire marshal says the pandemic played a role in helping to push the state’s fire deaths to the highest level since 2014.

The number of fire deaths - 27 - is three times the level of the safest year for fire deaths, 2010, when nine people died in fires.

The state’s worst year for fire deaths was in 1967, when 70 people died.

Maine Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said the increase in fire deaths is partly is related to the pandemic because people are spending more time at home and less time at the office.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
Maine's fuel gas detector law partially goes into effect 1/1/22.
Maine’s fuel gas detector law partially takes effect Jan. 1
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st

Latest News

Scattered Showers Today, Rain To Snow Sunday
Well the New Year is less than two hours away, and downtown Bangor is expected to be hopping.
Early New Year’s Eve celebrations underway in Bangor
(FILE)
Federal money to help clean up Callahan mine site in Maine
(FILE)
Man injured after accidental firearm discharge