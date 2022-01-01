Mild With Fog & Scattered Showers Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lots of clouds around this morning with areas of dense fog especially over southern & western locations. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for these areas until 12 PM. Light drizzle is possible this morning with scattered showers likely by the afternoon. It will be a warm first day of 2022 as highs will be above freezing ranging from the upper 30s north to the mid 40s along the coast.

Low pressure will move into the Gulf of Maine Saturday night & into Sunday. As this occurs, winds will start to shift out of the north/northwest. This will begin to draw in colder air and will transition rain over into snow throughout the day Sunday. Areas north of a line from Rangeley to Millinocket to Houlton will see snow starting after midnight Sunday morning. Areas immediately south of the line will see a Wintry mix including freezing rain with areas farther south seeing rain. As the day progresses, colder air will push for the coast causing temperatures to drop. As this occurs, the Wintry mix line will push southwards towards the coast. Ice accumulations will be possible for some making for slippery roads. Along I-95 will see the chance of freezing rain & sleet by midday Sunday. Wintry mix line should push offshore just after sunset. Snow will taper off late Sunday night into early Monday. Snowfall accumulations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and southwards towards the Interstate will be around 1-3″. The Bangor areas can expect upwards of 2″. North of that line into the mountains, 3-6″ will be likely. South & east of I-95 can expect less than an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northern counties due to the potential of ice & snow accumulations.

Rain changing over to snow on Sunday with the highest accumulations over the north. The Bangor area can expect around 1-2". (WABI)

Colder air moves in behind this system making for a cold start to the week. Highs for most on Monday & Tuesday will be in the teens & 20s with lows down into the single digits above & below zero. Temperatures will rebound by the middle of the week.

Watching a quick disturbance by Wednesday afternoon that could bring areas of light rain mixing with snow.

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of fog & drizzle to start. Scattered showers arrive by the afternoon & some fog will remain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of rain continuing. Rain will begin to change to snow across the north with a mix possible. Areas of fog linger. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s with winds shifting out of the north around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies. Snow across the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. Eventually rain will transition to all snow throughout the day. Periods of sleet & freezing rain likely as transition occurs. Temperatures falling with afternoon highs in the 20s. Snowfall accumulations highest across the north where 3-6″ will be possible, closer to the Interstate, 1-2″.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs slightly warmer than Monday in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

