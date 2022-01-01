Man charged after submerging car in Seal Harbor

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) - A man has been charged with criminal mischief after he drove his rental car into the water on Seal Harbor Beach and it became stuck.

This, according to the Mount Desert Islander.

25-year-old Saravanan Parthiban of India was making donut patterns in the sand just after low tide when the car got stuck in the water.

Parthiban and his three passengers made it safely out of the vehicle, but after a few hours, the rising tide submerged their car.

A local towing company pulled the car out of the water at the next low tide.

According to the towing company, the car, a 2021 Dodge Charger, is a total loss.

