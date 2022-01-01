Advertisement

Maine State Police searching for missing man

Missing Naples man
Missing Naples man(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAPLES, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week.

67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples was last seen on Christmas Eve in the Lewiston area.

His family says they became concerned after he did not show up for a Christmas gathering.

Police say Conley drives a Silver Jeep and area asking the public to contact authorities with any information on his whereabouts.

