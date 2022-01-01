House fire in Chelsea kills one woman

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - A woman from the town of Chelsea was found dead inside her home after a fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they responded to the house fire shortly before 7 a.m. on Cheney Road.

A total of seven area fire departments responded to the call.

95-year-old Gladys McGuire was found dead inside.

McGuire lived alone at the residence.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

