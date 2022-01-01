Federal money to help clean up Callahan mine site in Maine

BROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) - A contaminated mine is Brooksville is in line to receive federal funding to assist in the cleanup.

The former Callahan Mining Corp. site is one of 49 Superfund sites across the country whose cleanup will be funded with $1 billion from the infrastructure bill signed into law in November.

The Bangor Daily News reports that EPA officials hope the funding will pay for the current cleanup phase as well as the start of work to address sediment contamination at the site.

The mine operated from the late 1800s until 1972. Cleanup began in 2010.

