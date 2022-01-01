Advertisement

Early New Year’s Eve celebrations underway in Bangor

Well the New Year is less than two hours away, and downtown Bangor is expected to be hopping.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New Year’s Eve in downtown Bangor is expected to be hopping.

We stopped by for an early preview of New Year’s Eve in the Queen City.

Some of Bangor’s most popular restaurants and bars are offering specials and extended hours.

There are also performances over at Penobscot Theatre Company.

The main attraction is - of course - the annual beach ball drop from atop Paddy Murphy’s pub.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, there’s no shortage of things to do.

“Downtown Bangor, 365 days a year has about 40 bars and restaurants in under a square mile, so there’s kind of a lot of options and I think it rose to New Year’s Eve fame because with all the different options going on people know that they can come downtown, wander around, and find something interesting to do,” said Exec. Director of Downtown Bangor Partnership Betsy Lundy. “And if they pop into one pace and it’s not exactly their scene, they can just move along to the next place without having to get into a car.”

Parking is free at the Pickering Square parking garage - and officials remind everyone to please get home safely, with taxis and ride share services available as options.

