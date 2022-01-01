Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine begin to rise slightly in the new year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with coronavirus is rising as we begin the new year.

This, as the state braces for more cases following the holidays.

The Maine CDC says 338 people are in the hospital with the virus - that’s up from 334 on Friday.

115 people are in intensive care.

57 are on ventilators.

As of Saturday morning, there are 49 critical care beds available in the state.

The Maine CDC says 3,913 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday.

Of those, 2,813 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on holidays or weekends.

The next update is expected next week.

