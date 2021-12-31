Advertisement

There’s still time to check out Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you haven’t checked out the Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center in Ellsworth, there’s still time.

Friday night, New Year’s Eve is the final night for the Festival of Lights.

The event is free, but donations to the center are welcomed.

This is the second year Beth Wright has hosted the event, and they’ve already surpassed last years total attendance numbers with still one night to go.

”We’ve had people from Machias, Etna, Orland, all around the area coming to attend this event,” said Exec. Dir., Beth Wright Center Michael Reisman. “So, it makes people smile. On the way out, often times the remark is ‘Thank you for doing this.”

The Center is requesting that people register New Year’s Eve event so they can safely stay within CDC recommended spacing guidelines.

To make your reservation to take part in the festival lights , call the Beth Wright Center at 664-0339.

