ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington is under new ownership, and the couple in charge has grand plans for the club’s future.

Michael and Daisy Wight of Ellsworth completed their purchase of Rocky Knoll exactly one week ago Thursday.

This is the latest venture for the entrepreneurial Wights, who already own multiple other businesses in Hancock County.

They say their background and vision for the club make them a great fit.

“Years ago, I played golf here, and I really liked the course,” said Michael Wight. “I called my wife, and I told her if this ever comes for sale, I would like to have it. Then we were on vacation in Florida. Daisy is a realtor, so it came up on her feed. We called them up, and soon as we get home we came and made an offer.

“I feel that a lot of golfers want a place to go and hang out after they get done hitting the links,” said Daisy Wight. “And so, if we have a place where people can come in and grab some pub food and maybe relax, sit outside on the deck and watch the golfers come in, I think it would be really fun, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Wights estimate it will take them about four years to get Rocky Knoll exactly where they want it.

Their top priorities for the upcoming season are updating the signage and improving the deck.

They hope to have their kids involved in the day-to-day operations as well.

