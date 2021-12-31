Advertisement

Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend

(123RF)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PERRY, Maine (WABI) -A Perry woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend.

40-year-old Danielle Wheeler was arrested without incident in Perry on Thursday.

Officers responded to a 911 call on Sunday night just before 9 p.m. from 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry reporting a man had been shot.

There, officers found 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport.

He was transported to Calais hospital and pronounced dead.

Wheeler was taken to Washington County Jail. Her first court date has not been determined.

