Advertisement

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office donations focus on meeting basic needs

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office donates jackets to the Mansion Church in Bangor
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office donates jackets to the Mansion Church in Bangor(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help meet the basic needs of folks in the area.

Recently, the sheriff’s office bought and donated 14 winter coats to the Mansion Church in Bangor.

Sheriff Troy Morton says these kinds of donations don’t come from their budget or taxpayer money. Rather, the contribution came from donations and the officer’s fund.

Morton says they reached out to local organizations to ask what was needed, and warm clothes was the top response.

“Most of these organizations are ones that are involved in us whether it’s with our law enforcement division or helping divert people when they’re being released from jail,” said Morton. “And they may need services and and so we work with many, many groups as you can imagine. And we’re listening to them to say what what do you need? Obviously we have limited funds to be able to do it. But as stories like this come in, sometimes the funds increase and it helps us go out and actually meet those missions.”

Sheriff Morton says they recently donated hats and stockings to a local shelter, and they have more donations planned for the future.

He says it’s important to give back year-round, and not just around the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man formally charged in connection with multiple sex crimes against children
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter

Latest News

Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington is under new ownership
Rocky Knoll Golf Course in Orrington is under new ownership
Looking back on TV5′s biggest stories of 2021
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
Recent data shows Maine has seen more pedestrian fatalities in the last few years.
Maine is seeing an increase in pedestrian deaths, officials say