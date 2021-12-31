Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office donations focus on meeting basic needs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help meet the basic needs of folks in the area.

Recently, the sheriff’s office bought and donated 14 winter coats to the Mansion Church in Bangor.

Sheriff Troy Morton says these kinds of donations don’t come from their budget or taxpayer money. Rather, the contribution came from donations and the officer’s fund.

Morton says they reached out to local organizations to ask what was needed, and warm clothes was the top response.

“Most of these organizations are ones that are involved in us whether it’s with our law enforcement division or helping divert people when they’re being released from jail,” said Morton. “And they may need services and and so we work with many, many groups as you can imagine. And we’re listening to them to say what what do you need? Obviously we have limited funds to be able to do it. But as stories like this come in, sometimes the funds increase and it helps us go out and actually meet those missions.”

Sheriff Morton says they recently donated hats and stockings to a local shelter, and they have more donations planned for the future.

He says it’s important to give back year-round, and not just around the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.