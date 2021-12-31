Over 65,000 Mainers signed up for affordable health coverage in 2022 through CoverME.gov

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 65,000 Mainers have signed up for affordable health coverage in 2022.

They did so during the open enrollment period on CoverME.gov, which is Maine’s state-run health insurance marketplace.

Governor Mills says this strongly outpaced activity from the prior open enrollment period.

The deadline to enroll for your coverage to go into effect starting tomorrow was two weeks ago, but if you haven’t signed up and still want to, you have until January 15th.

Your coverage would then take effect on February 1st.

