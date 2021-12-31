Advertisement

Novavax files data with FDA to support vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options.

Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its emergency-use application next month to become the fourth U.S. COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes shortly after the European Commission and World Health Organization cleared use of the Maryland-based company’s two-dose shot.

Novavax developed a protein vaccine, similar to shots used for years against other diseases and a strategy that might appeal to people hesitant to use COVID-19 vaccines made with newer technologies. But Novavax, a small biotech company, faced months of delays in finding manufacturers to mass-produce its vaccine.

The Serum Institute of India currently is manufacturing the vaccine. Novavax has lined up additional production facilities in the Czech Republic, South Korea and elsewhere that are expected to eventually add to supplies.

In studies of tens of thousands of people in the U.S., U.K. and Mexico, the vaccine proved safe and 90% effective against symptomatic infection from earlier coronavirus variants. A booster dose six months later revved up protection against the recent delta variant. Novavax says it is currently testing how the shots hold up against the newest scourge, omicron.

The vaccine is made with lab-grown copies of the coronavirus spike protein and mixed with an immune-boosting chemical.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires
(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st
A lot of shell casings and bullets were collected from the scene of a mass shooting in...
Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded
(FILE)
Over 65,000 Mainers signed up for affordable health coverage in 2022 through CoverME.gov
(FILE)
Maine’s Attorney General files civil action against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms