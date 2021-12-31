Advertisement

Newspapers challenge anonymity in vaccine mandate lawsuit

Gavel (AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of newspapers has intervened in a lawsuit over vaccine mandates with a goal of challenging the plaintiffs’ anonymity.

The unnamed health care workers sued in federal court last summer, contending the mandate violated their religious freedoms.

But a federal judge on Thursday granted a motion by the newspapers, giving them an opportunity to argue their case.

The motion was filed by the Portland Press Herald, Maine Sunday Telegram, Kennebec Journal, Morning Sentinel and Sun Journal.

