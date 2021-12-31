Mostly cloudy today, wintry mix this evening and tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fog, freezing drizzle and light snow showers are impacting the state this morning. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs above freezing. A low pressure system will begin to make its way into the Northeast Friday night into Saturday. Scattered mixed precipitation may develop late Friday evening, so pay attention to the weather if you have New Year’s Eve plans as roads could become slick.

Temperatures will be above freezing on Saturday so scattered rain showers are likely. Widespread rain will move into the region Saturday night. Precipitation on Sunday will be temperature dependent. Northern Maine looks to get snow while the coast will likely get scattered rain showers. Inland areas could be dealing with snow, rain or a wintry mix depending on the temperature. Precipitation will slowly transition to snow from north to south Sunday afternoon.

The low will track out of the region Sunday night and high pressure will settle in for the first half on next week. Temperatures will begin to drop for the first few days of next week as well, with lows in the single digits and teens and high in the teens and 20s.

TODAY: AM fog, freezing drizzle and snow showers, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 29-39°. Light and variable wind.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow and rain showers. Lows 26-34°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers. Highs 32-43°. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow north, rain and snow inland, and scattered rain showers along the coast. Highs 29-38°. Northwind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper single digits inland to mid 20s near the coast. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High in the low 20 to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

