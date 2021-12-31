Messy First Weekend Of 2022

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to thicken up this evening ahead of a weak disturbance that will pass through overnight. Areas of fog expected to continue into Saturday across parts of Coastal Downeast. A scattered Wintry mix including light rain, snow & freezing drizzle will be possible for any New Year’s Eve festivities. Not much precipitation is expected, but be prepared for light precipitation this evening. A few slick spots will be possible where freezing drizzle is observed. Lows will hover on either side of freezing with light winds overnight.

For Saturday, expect lots of clouds in the morning with areas of fog along the coast. As the day progresses, another disturbance will move in from the west. Temperatures will be warm enough, highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, so that the primary form of moisture will be rain showers. Along the Canadian border, a few snow showers will be possible. Not expecting significant rainfall, only scattered showers.

Low pressure will move into the Gulf of Maine Saturday night & into Sunday. As this occurs, winds will start to shift out of the north/northwest. This will begin to draw in colder air and will transition rain over into snow throughout the day Sunday. Areas north of a line from Rangeley to Millinocket to Houlton will see snow starting after midnight Sunday morning. Areas immediately south of the line will see a Wintry mix including freezing rain with areas farther south seeing rain. As the day progresses, colder air will push for the coast causing temperatures to drop. As this occurs, the Wintry mix line will push southwards towards the coast. Ice accumulations will be possible for some making for slippery roads. Along I-95 will see the chance of freezing rain & sleet by midday Sunday. Wintry mix line should push offshore after sunset. Snow will taper off late Sunday night into early Monday. Snowfall accumulations from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and southwards will be less than an inch. North of that will to just north of Greenville & Millinocket can expect 1-3″. Far northern Maine should expect 3-6″.

Rain will change to snow from north to south on Sunday. Highest snow accumulations across northern Maine where 3-6" is possible. Totals taper off as you get closer to the coast. (WABI)

Colder air moves in behind this system making for a cold start to the week. Highs for most on Monday & Tuesday will be in the teens & 20s with lows down into the single digits above & below zero. Temperatures will rebound by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered Wintry mix including, rain showers, flurries & freezing drizzle possible until about midnight. Lows on either side of freezing with a light southerly wind.

NEW YEARS DAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Dry for most of the morning until scattered showers arrive by the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies. Snow across the mountains with rain from the foothills towards the coast. Eventually rain will transition to all snow throughout the day. Periods of sleet & freezing rain likely as transition occurs. Temperatures falling with afternoon highs in the 20s. Snowfall accumulations highest across the Crown of Maine where 3-6″ will be possible, closer to the Interstate, less than 1″.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & colder. Highs in the teens & low 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs slightly warmer than Monday in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clouds with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

