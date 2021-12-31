Maine’s fuel gas detector law partially takes effect Jan. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There’s been some confusion surrounding a new law that goes into effect Saturday.

As of January 1st, certain properties in Maine are required to install and maintain gas detectors.

TV5 set out to get some answers.

“Typically in a gas leak, the earlier that you’re made aware of it, most likely the better the outcome’s going to be,” said Adam Vachon, fire inspector for the Bangor Fire Department. “Early detection on this stuff is key.”

Maine’s fuel gas detector law came about in response to the 2019 deadly explosion at the LEAP facility in Farmington.

While there’s no guarantee this law would have saved the life of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell, it would have given first responders another tool to use while they were on scene.

“Any time that natural gas or propane gas emits in the air, these detectors will give off a sound,” explained Greg Day, inspection supervisor for the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal.

The new law requires approved gas detectors to be installed and maintained in any room where a propane, natural gas, or liquefied petroleum fueled appliance is located.

“The detector that you’re looking for is going to be the one that’s going to detect the specific gas that’s probably going to be present with that appliance, whether it’s propane, natural gas, or LPG,” Vachon said.

As of 2022, it will apply to properties including multi-family homes, college dorms, and hotels, among others.

In 2026, it will expand to include businesses, shops, and areas of assembly.

“Daycares are not on that list. Believe it or not, most of the people that have called and said, ‘I’m a daycare, am I on that list?’ And we’d say, ‘No, you’re not on that list.’ And most of them would say, ‘Well, obviously, we think the law is that important. We are going to put them in.’” Day said. “Even if you’re not on that list, we certainly believe it is that important to add that to your home.”

It should come as no surprise that gas detectors are currently in high demand in Maine. As of Thursday, TV5 was unable to find any in stock in the Bangor area. There is the option of ordering online, but Day urges caution before you check out.

“We don’t want them buying something that is a cheap knockoff and not approved. We’re finding that already,” Day said.

Fire officials encourage you to reach out if you still have questions.

Anyone who violates the fuel gas detector law faces a fine of up to $500.

The only method of enforcement included in the legislation is when a sale or exchange of property is completed. A certification of compliance, or intent to comply, is required at closing.

