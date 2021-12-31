Advertisement

Maine’s Attorney General files civil action against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms

(FILE)
(FILE)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Attorney General has filed a civil action against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms, the company that wants to build a land-based salmon farm in the city.

AG Aaron Frey is seeking a declaration that the City’s taking of a conservation easement by eminent domain is unlawful.

That piece of land is critical to the project.

The Attorney General’s suit also says the conservation easement could be modified or thrown out by a court, as long as the state is party to the proceeding.

In October, a Superior Court justice ruled in favor of the City and Nordic in the fight over the land, but the legal battles continue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies

Latest News

(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage to increase Jan. 1st
(FILE)
Over 65,000 Mainers signed up for affordable health coverage in 2022 through CoverME.gov
This duck with the sweet but short message “Joy” is charming the city of Belfast.
Looking back on TV5′s top feel-good stories of 2021
CMP customers will see an 83% increase in the supply rate on their electric bills starting Jan....
Electric bills will start going up January 1st