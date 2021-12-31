Maine’s Attorney General files civil action against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Attorney General has filed a civil action against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms, the company that wants to build a land-based salmon farm in the city.

AG Aaron Frey is seeking a declaration that the City’s taking of a conservation easement by eminent domain is unlawful.

That piece of land is critical to the project.

The Attorney General’s suit also says the conservation easement could be modified or thrown out by a court, as long as the state is party to the proceeding.

In October, a Superior Court justice ruled in favor of the City and Nordic in the fight over the land, but the legal battles continue.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.