Mainers share their New Year’s resolutions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New Year means a new resolution, from staying safe and healthy to accomplishing something new.

“Last year, my goal was to read a book a month, and I did that plus! I actually doubled that by 12 and went to 24. Very proud of myself,” said Julie Baker Leaden.

While some of us are winding down last year’s resolutions, others are making new ones.

“To lose weight, still lose weight, and to stay healthy,” said Betty Taylor.

Many wishing good health beyond just eating right.

“Just for everybody to be healthy, happy, be kind to people. You never know what they’re going through,” said Elaine King.

“Hopefully for the COVID stuff to end so I can do more traveling,” said Jon Huff.

“Go in the right direction. Stay safe, stay warm, and be around good people,” said Haleigh Miller.

“Mine is to visit with my neighbor more. Stay healthy, and see my kids,” said Fran Day.

93-year-old Helene Rogan’s New Year’s Resolution is to finally retire from working at Rebecca’s Gift Shop.

She says she has no specific plans in her retirement.

“Oh, there’s always something to do at home. I don’t plan anything specific, just to relax and enjoy my family around me, and that’s about it,” said Rogan.

Other resolutions are just to spread kindness and a positive message going into the new year.

“Just to be better than I was last year and smile, be kind,” said Ginny Trimmer.

“My New Year’s Resolution is probably to dare to dream again. Don’t lose sight of having a vision. We have a good future if we dare to believe it,” said Dan Meek.

