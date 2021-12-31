Looking back on TV5′s top feel-good stories of 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we near the end of 2021, we’re taking a look back at the stories that made you, our TV5 viewers smile this year.

With many events canceled in 2020, several staples returned in 2021, like the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

Despite a bit of snow in the forecast, people were just happy to be back in the water honoring Maine traditions.

“We’ve all been inside for so long, so this was a great way to get out and see people I haven’t seen in a year,” said racer Bucky Owen.

A message in a bottle captivated our viewers after a Searsport man’s discovery wasn’t quite what he expected.

“We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” Mike Light said.

I think we can all agree to leave those pesky robocalls in 2021.

A Milford man shared his backyard with the world on YouTube capturing footage from his trail cameras.

“I really thought this might be a nice little piece of Maine to share with others. People may not realize that behind their house, this is exactly what’s happening,” Scott Hayden said.

From turkeys to deer and this little swinging bear, our TV5 viewers were thrilled to see this behind the scenes action.

In April, a Hancock County lobsterwoman made headlines when she was crowned Miss Maine for America Strong.

“If it’s something that scares you, it’s worth doing. And I think that’s important,” Patricia Schimpf said.

And rounding out the top five was a giant rubber duck that brought a lot of joy to the city of Belfast.

The duck mysteriously appeared in August and to this day, no one knows who exactly was behind it.

