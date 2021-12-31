Advertisement

Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the Omicron variant surges across the country, the head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks.

Dr. Nirav Shah says they aren’t proving to be as effective in stopping the new variant.

He says everyone should consider switching to a surgical grade mask to maximize protection.

”I’m increasingly coming around to the view that we need to be upgrading our masks,” said Shah. “I think the older approach of a cloth face mask covering, I want to study it and talk to people on my team who are experts in this, but I’m increasingly coming to the view that the old school cloth face coverings, maybe time to retire those. And then the bare minimum ought to be a surgical mask, and then also talking about upgrading from there - the so-called KF94s or the KN95, or even the full-on N95.”

Shah says at last check, just over two percent of cases in Maine were the Omicron variant.

He says he expects that number will be higher once they get this week’s update.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man formally charged in connection with multiple sex crimes against children
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
(File)
PCHC to continue utilizing Ramada Inn after ceasing use as shelter

Latest News

The Ellsworth Public Library preparing to resume its monthly art show
The Ellsworth Public Library preparing to resume its monthly art show
There's still time to check out Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center
There’s still time to check out Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office donates jackets to the Mansion Church in Bangor
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office donations focus on meeting basic needs