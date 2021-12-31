Advertisement

GOLab secures financing for construction at Madison mill

GO Lab intends to produce three types of wood-fiber insulation, employing 120 people at the...
GO Lab intends to produce three types of wood-fiber insulation, employing 120 people at the Madison mill.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (AP) - Belfast-based GO Lab has secured the $85 million in financing needed to begin transforming the former Madison Paper Industries mill.

GO Lab intends to produce three types of wood-fiber insulation, employing 120 people at the Madison mill.

The building products manufacturer bought the mill in 2019 in a $1.9 million deal.

To finance construction, it sold tax-exempt green bonds issued by the Finance Authority of Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

Maine's fuel gas detector law partially goes into effect 1/1/22.
Maine’s fuel gas detector law partially takes effect Jan. 1
The Ellsworth Public Library preparing to resume its monthly art show
The Ellsworth Public Library preparing to resume its monthly art show
There's still time to check out Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center
There’s still time to check out Festival of Lights at the Beth C. Wright Cancer Research Center
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge