The Ellsworth Public Library preparing to resume its monthly art show

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - After a long pandemic hiatus, The Ellsworth Public Library is getting ready to resume its monthly art show in the library’s Riverview Room.

The show will be open during the library’s hours starting January 3rd, whenever the room is not reserved.

The first show, “Down by the Bay,” will be from local artist Nadine Murphy and features photographs of Taunton Bay and some animal visitors.

”It’s the same spot from my property. Not from other places, just from my property,” said Photographer Nadine Murphy. “Different seasons, different times of the day, different weather, different everything, and I just hope people enjoy it.”

Murphy is donating 50% of the proceeds from the show to “Friends of Taunton Bay.”

For more information on the Ellsworth Public Library’s monthly Art Show series, call the library at 667-6363.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.