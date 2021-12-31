Advertisement

Electric bills will start going up January 1st

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Most Mainers will see their electric bills go up starting tomorrow.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced last month new rate increases for CMP and Versant customers.

CMP customers will see an 83% increase in the supply rate on their electric bills starting Jan. 1st.

Versant customers will see an 89% increase.

These prices were decided from a bidding process by the commission.

The average customer in Maine will see their electric bill rise about $30 a month.

For folks who may struggle to pay their new electricity bills, you can go to the Maine Public Utility Commission’s website for a number of low income assistance programs.

