Advertisement

Dr. Shah says at-home COVID-19 tests are balance between accessibility and 100% visibility

Shah says the BinaxNow tests detected the Omicron variant in all tests that were performed at the same sensitivity as other variants.
(WIS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The head of the Maine CDC says the only downfall of at-home COVID tests is the lack of reporting.

Dr. Nirav Shah acknowledged the trade off of transparency that comes with the accessibility of at-home tests.

Because of this, the number positive cases throughout the state is likely higher than what official case counts show.

Shah says it’s a balance between the value of having easier access versus the trade off that health departments don’t have clear vision into every single new case.

“Every single state and local health department across the country for every single epidemic or pandemic or outbreak that’s ever occurred has to grapple with the fact that we don’t always have 100% visibility, and that’s why we build models that help us estimate how much of the iceberg we are and are not seeing,” Shah said.

Shah says the BinaxNow tests detected the Omicron variant in all tests that were performed at the same sensitivity as other variants.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested for the murder of Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon on...
Perry woman arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of ex-boyfriend
Head of the Maine CDC says he's leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Head of the Maine CDC says he’s leaning toward ditching cloth masks in wake of Omicron surge
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Classroom
Maine Dept. of Education announces significant changes to student quarantine policies

Latest News

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
One person remains in hospital in serious condition.
Three hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Portland food bank
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID