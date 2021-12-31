Advertisement

1,113 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths in Maine

Data comes one week after Christmas Eve gatherings
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases in Maine again topping the one thousand mark.

1,113 additional ones, according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also six new deaths. Two residents each from Kennebec County, one resident each from Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Penobscot and Cumberland counties.

Penobscot County showing 156 new cases. 130 in Kennebec County

48 in Knox, 42 in Somerset, and 40 in Waldo counties.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows there are 329 people hospitalized with the virus.

117 people are in intensive care.

57 are on ventilators.

8,152 new vaccinations were administered Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

5,744 of those were booster shots.

