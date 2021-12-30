Advertisement

Three Lewiston teens arrested in connection with a string of fires

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Three Lewiston teenagers have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with fires at abandoned buildings this week.

The fires happened Tuesday night at the old Pineland Lumber Company in Lewiston.

Authorities say fire caused heavy damage to one of the buildings on the site.

A second smaller fire was discovered in a nearby building.

The three boys, ages 13, 14, and 15, were released to their parents.

No other details are being released at this time.

