Advertisement

Three hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Portland food bank

One person remains in hospital in serious condition.
One person remains in hospital in serious condition.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Several people reported feeling sick after a gas leak at the Wayside Food Rescue Center in Portland Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the facility on Walton Street due to a forklift malfunctioning inside the building, causing carbon monoxide levels to reach 500ppm, or roughly ten times the safe breathing limit.

Three people were taken to the hospital, with two of them having since been released. One person was said to be more seriously ill and vomiting, and is still in the hospital at this time. Another person was said to have mild symptoms, but was not taken to the hospital.

The building remains closed until the source of the leak is discovered. A planned food distribution event set for Thursday has been postponed.

Wayside Operations Manager Don Morrison told WMTW News 8 that the four people all got sick within a fifteen minute period, and that they were fortunate that a more serious medical incident didn’t occur.

“I do feel extremely lucky,” Morrison said. “The firemen told us we’re lucky that it didn’t happen when somebody was here working alone. Because that could have been tragic.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter
Dr. James Jarvis says he is comfortable with the updated CDC guidance on COVID-19 isolation and...
Maine health expert offers insight to updated CDC guidance
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 28th
Maine CDC reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
The run for a Bangor hotel serving as a shelter for the homeless is coming to a close this week.
PCHC ending use of Bangor’s Ramada Inn as homeless shelter this week

Latest News

Gold's Gym Bangor
Gold’s Gym owner offers tips for getting back to fitness ahead of new year
These are the latest vaccination numbers since Sunday.
More Mainers vaccinated after the holidays
These are the latest numbers as of Saturday.
71% of Mainers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths according to latest data