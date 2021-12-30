Advertisement

PCHC to continue utilizing Ramada Inn after ceasing use as shelter

(File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Thursday, Penobscot Community Health Center will stop using the Ramada Inn in Bangor as a shelter for the homeless, but they will continue utilizing the hotel in other ways.

Officials say PCHC began the relationship with the Ramada out of necessity and used it as an emergency shelter during the pandemic.

Work has since been done to overhaul the Hope House to better meet what is needed for those experiencing homelessness.

As COVID cases remain high - the hotel can still be of use.

“This particular era where there was both shelter space for purposes of social distancing and quarantine and isolation at the Ramada, it’s coming to an end,” said PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer. “But we’re right now working very closely with our community partners with Maine State Housing Authority and with the city on a continuing solution for quarantine and isolation. And I’m cautiously optimistic that we’ve we’re coming to a place where we’ll have a solid plan to announce pretty soon.”

The expectation is that they will announce that within the next two weeks.

