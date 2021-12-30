Advertisement

Number of car crash deaths in Maine on the decline

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While national numbers are on the rise, car crash deaths in Maine declined in 2021 compared to recent years.

As of today, 149 people have died in crashes this year compared to 164 last year and 157 in 2019.

It’s a different story nationally.

More than 20-thousand people died on U-S. roads in the first six months of this year.

That’s the largest six-month increase ever recorded.

The U.S. is on track to have one of the deadliest years from car crashes in recent years.

