Advertisement

Maine DMR granted intervenor status in lawsuit that could affect Maine’s lobster industry

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Marine Resources is intervening in a federal lawsuit brought over new lobstering restrictions intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The federal lawsuit was brought by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

As an intervenor, the state can file briefs and make arguments, but is neither a plaintiff nor a defendant.

Governor Mills said it’s misguided to impose restrictions on the state’s lobster industry.

She said there has never been a documented whale death caused by Maine lobster gear.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man formally charged in connection with multiple sex crimes against children
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Dr. James Jarvis says he is comfortable with the updated CDC guidance on COVID-19 isolation and...
Maine health expert offers insight to updated CDC guidance

Latest News

Number of car crash deaths in Maine on the decline
Three Lewiston teenagers have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with fires at...
Three Lewiston teens arrested in connection with a string of fires
For states with cold winters: More aid but also rising costs
Maine's fire departments are facing critical staffing shortages.
Fire departments in Maine are asking state for help with critical staffing shortages