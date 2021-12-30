Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another 15 Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC reported 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Penobscot county has 160 new cases, 141 in Kennebec, 70 in Hancock and 54 in Lincoln counties.

8,250 new vaccinations were administered Wednesday.

5,983 of those were booster shots.

The latest data from the Maine CDC shows there are 331 people hospitalized with the virus.

109 people are in intensive care.

53 are on ventilators.

