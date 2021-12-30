Looking back on TV5′s biggest stories of 2021

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As 2021 comes to an end, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year that resonated with our viewers.

Long before 2021 was near its end, all eyes were on the 2022 gubernatorial race.

A showdown looms as former Governor Paul LePage announced plans to run against current Governor Janet Mills, who also announced her intention to run again.

Our viewers mourned the loss of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross in September.

Gross was killed in the line of duty while responding to a crash scene.

Thousands attended his funeral In Bangor where he was remembered as kind and dedicated to his family and community.

We all mourned with Black Bears Nation and the rest of the hockey world with the news of the sudden death of Maine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron.

Gendron passed away in April.

The New England Clean Energy Connect project in Western Maine made a lot of headlines this year.

Mainers voted overwhelmingly to stop construction of the transmission corridor and the DEP ultimately suspended their permit.

The matter is still playing out in court.

“There’s no question that a majority of Mainers that oppose the corridor and we went through the proper channel to signify that,” said Sandi Howard with No CMP Corridor.

“We are committed to a project that we believe is fundamental to the future of the globe,” said President and CEO of NECEC Thorn Dickinson.

After four children under the age of five died in a short period of time, Maine DHHS came under the microscope and ultimately announced they will take steps to improve child safety protection.

“Four deaths in a short period of time have required an immediate response, an assessment of why this has happened, what may need to change in the system to keep kids safe,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Another story that made the list was the attempt to create the Pine Tree Power Company - a consumer owned utility that would replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power.

Governor Mills vetoed that bill.

A Wilton police officer, Rangeley selectman, three sheriff’s deputies, and a Franklin County Assistant District Attorney were all implicated in an operation that authorities say resulted in the illegal sale of 13-million dollars in pot grown for Maine’s medical marijuana program.

And we are still waiting on answers after a house fire in Bangor killed three homeless men.

This sparked calls for reform within the homeless community and the resources available.

It was the deadliest fire in Maine since 2016.

Eligible Mainers learned $285 hazard pay checks would be heading to mailboxes this year as a thank you to everyone to worked during the pandemic.

And last, but certainly not least, all things COVID-19 captivated our viewers with vaccine availability taking the spot as the number one story.

“We’re in a race here, vaccines versus the variants and opening it up to people of all ages makes sense, and we’re very very pleased with the results so far,” said. Gov. Janet Mills.

From vaccine mandates for health care workers to new variants like Delta and Omicron, you visited our website the most for up to date information from health officials around the state.

