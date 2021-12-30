Light Messy Mix to End the Year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Not much going on for sunshine these days, so those sunglasses you received for Christmas will continue to collect dust.

A fairly weak disturbance continues to slide (somewhat slowly) through the northeast; that system will eventually move across Northern New England tonight and Friday. As it does so, expect bountiful cloud cover along with some spotty light snow and rain showers, along with some occasional pockets of freezing rain. The system doesn’t pack much punch, but has enough juice to produce clouds and messy conditions.

As we set our sights on the weekend, an area of low pressure will track across Maine, which means we will be on the mild side of the low. That, in turn, means we will be in for a round of rain Saturday as the low moves through. Things get interesting however as the low moves into the Maritimes. When low cells are to our east, we experience a more northerly flow to the wind on the backside of the low. That northerly wind will steer colder air into our state, which means any exiting rain will transition to a period of snow. The best chance for snow on Sunday will be during the mid-day and into the PM hours. Will need to see if there will be enough rain in the area to make that transition.

Looking ahead to the new week: looks bright, quiet and brisk as we jump into the first full week of 2022.

Tonight: Clouds, spotty snow showers, pockets of freezing rain. Temps in the 20s.

Friday: Cloudy start, scattered snow showers, becoming variably cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Early frozen precipitation possible before transitioning to rain, with temperatures into the 40s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, possibly mixing with and changing to snow as the day progresses.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny with brisk temperatures (highs in the 20s.)

