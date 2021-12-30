Cloudy with scattered rain, snow showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will move through the region today. Freezing drizzle is possible across Northern Maine this morning, which could make roads and sidewalks slick. Skies will be cloudy with scattered showers along the coast and possible isolated snow showers inland. Overnight, isolated snow showers and freezing drizzle are possible. Very little accumulation is expected

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs above freezing. A low pressure system will begin to make its way into the Northeast Friday night into Saturday. Scattered mixed precipitation may develop late Friday evening, so pay attention to the weather if you have New Year’s Eve plans.

Temperatures will be above freezing on Saturday so widespread rain is likely. Precipitation on Sunday will be temperature dependent. Northern Maine looks to get snow while the coast will likely get rain. Inland areas could be dealing with snow, rain or a wintry mix depending on the temperature.

The low will track out of the region Sunday night and high pressure will settle in for the first half on next week. Temperatures will begin to drop next week as well, with lows in the single digits and teens and high in the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers along the coast. Highs 27-39°. Calm wind.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated snow showers possible. Lows 21-32°. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Calm wind. Scattered mix precipitation developing overnight.

SATURDAY: Widespread rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Variable wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers inland with scattered rain showers along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to low 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning snow showers possible along the coast, then partly sunny. High in the teens to low 20s. Northwest wind 10-20.

