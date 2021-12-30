Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two robberies Wednesday.

Police say just after 6pm, they were called to Bed Bath and Beyond on Stillwater Avenue.

They say a white male with some facial hair made threatening gestures indicating that he had a weapon in his pocket.

He demanded cash from the clerk and left with unknown amount of money.

Bangor Police say just hours later, around midnight, they were called to another robbery at the Comfort Inn on Bangor Mall Blvd.

They say a man, fitting the same description from the earlier robbery but wearing different clothing, demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the clerk denied the man money and a physical altercation ensued before the suspect left.

If you have information on either incident, please call the Bangor Police Department.

