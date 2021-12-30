Advertisement

Acadia Towing offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

Acadia Towing in Bar Harbor will be offering free rides to anyone on Mount Desert Island who is...
Acadia Towing in Bar Harbor will be offering free rides to anyone on Mount Desert Island who is unfit to drive on New Year's Eve.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year, there are a few options to make sure you get home safely.

Acadia Towing in Bar Harbor will be offering free rides to anyone on Mount Desert Island who is unfit to drive.

Acadia Towing, for the 14th year, will be offering free rides home to any New Year's Eve celebrators on MDI that are...

Posted by ACADIA TOWING AND FLEET SERVICE on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Unfortunately, Union Street Towing in Bangor will not be able to give free rides home this New Year’s Eve.

Owner Nathan Wardwell says due to the ongoing pandemic and staffing issues, they will be unable to provide that service this year.

However, he says, there are plenty of other ways to get a ride, so don’t drink and drive.

“There’s still plenty of taxis and Ubers, Lyft, all the apps that can get people home safely. Hopefully, everybody can use that and make it an uneventful night for us,” Wardwell said.

Union Street Towing is planning on bringing back the free rides next year.

If you’re on the island, you can give Acadia Towing a call at 288-3377.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 29th
All but two Maine counties report coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday
Bangor man arrested for multiple sex crimes against two minor children.
Bangor man formally charged in connection with multiple sex crimes against children
These are the latest numbers according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,091 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths
Head of Maine CDC says new COVID guidelines will apply to schools
Newport man sentenced to 12 years in prison for manslaughter

Latest News

Looking back on TV5′s biggest stories of 2021
Bangor Police are asking for your help in finding a man they believe was involved in two...
Bangor Police asking for public’s help identifying robbery suspect
Recent data shows Maine has seen more pedestrian fatalities in the last few years.
Maine is seeing an increase in pedestrian deaths, officials say
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed