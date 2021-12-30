Acadia Towing offering free rides for New Year’s Eve

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading out to ring in the New Year, there are a few options to make sure you get home safely.

Acadia Towing in Bar Harbor will be offering free rides to anyone on Mount Desert Island who is unfit to drive.

Unfortunately, Union Street Towing in Bangor will not be able to give free rides home this New Year’s Eve.

Owner Nathan Wardwell says due to the ongoing pandemic and staffing issues, they will be unable to provide that service this year.

However, he says, there are plenty of other ways to get a ride, so don’t drink and drive.

“There’s still plenty of taxis and Ubers, Lyft, all the apps that can get people home safely. Hopefully, everybody can use that and make it an uneventful night for us,” Wardwell said.

Union Street Towing is planning on bringing back the free rides next year.

If you’re on the island, you can give Acadia Towing a call at 288-3377.

