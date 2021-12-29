Advertisement

Workers to see wage hike thanks to higher reimbursements

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Mills administration is boosting MaineCare reimbursement rates for nursing and residential homes starting Jan. 1.

The higher reimbursement rates, signed into law earlier this year, will allow those facilities to increase pay for direct care workers to at least 125% of the state’s minimum wage.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the extra money should help retain workers and also recruit new workers who are urgently needed.

