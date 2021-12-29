Advertisement

The Red Barn hosts benefit dinner for local volunteer firefighter in need

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Hundreds of hungry families flocked to the Red Barn in Augusta tonight to benefit a Windsor dispatcher and volunteer firefighter battling cancer.

We introduced you to Adam Zibura Monday.

He needs a donation from a 100% bone marrow match to cure his cancer.

Swab stations and information were set up at the restaurant tonight, in addition to the chicken and haddock.

The Red Barn regularly puts on benefit nights, making it a win-win for the community - who enjoyed more than 1,000 meals for a good cause.

“He’s just humbled and just overwhelmed with the support and the love that he feels, and to us, we’re just doin everything that we can to get him that match,” said Adam’s Cousin Shelly LaVerdiere.

“The more I get to know this family, the more excited I am to be able to think - and I know - something’s going to happen tonight,” said The Red Barn Owner Laura Benedict. “We’re going to get a match.”

“It’s super easy to just fill out information, swab your cheek, and you can help out Adam or somebody else out there,” said Adam’s wife Lia Zibura

There will be a charity dinner and auction at the Calumet Club in Augusta on January 15th.

For more information on that and how to help with just one swab - visit the “Hope for Adam - Be the Match” Facebook page.

