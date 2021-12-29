Puddles Expected for New Year’s Arrival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Nice to enjoy some sunshine today, as a weak area of high pressure stopped-by for a visit. Unfortunately, the high is exiting the region tonight, making way for a disturbance tracking our way. That system will bring clouds back into our sky for Thursday; earlier this week it appeared we’d be in for some areas of light snow tomorrow, but more recent models indicate most of Thursday will be dry, with just a few isolated snow showers possible.

On Friday, expect a cloudy debut to the day with a snow shower possible early-on, but much of the day should be quiet, with a few sunny breaks developing. The good news: some years have featured the coldest air of the season late December into January, but the next few days will actually be quite tolerable with high temperatures ranging in the 30s.

Looking toward the weekend, the pattern is active as a couple of systems track our way. For Saturday, the first disturbance will slide inland, which means we will be on the mild side of the system. Therefore, most of the precipitation we receive will be in the form of rain showers, with snowflakes limited to upper elevation areas.

The second system will move our way Sunday, and as sometimes the case, the computer models we rely on for guidance are sending mixed signals. There is an indication that this disturbance will move through at a rapid pace, meaning there won’t be much chance for accumulating snow. Other guidance suggests a slower track, which means more snow. At this point, just keep in mind that Sunday may bring challenging driving conditions; we will be able to provide more details and explanations as we draw closer to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of cloud cover, an isolated snow/rain shower possible, with highs into the 30s.

FRIDAY: Early light snow possible, the breaks of sun should develop with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow to rain showers expected with temperatures into the upper 30s into the 40s.

SUNDAY: Clouds, areas of snow possible with highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: Brighter and colder-

