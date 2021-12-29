Orono’s University Inn building to become software company Tyler Technologies

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - We now know what the future holds for Orono’s University Inn.

Tyler Technologies announcing it has purchased the University Inn Academic Suites building.

Tyler plans to expand its Orono-based workforce, which will accommodate 36 of its team members who currently work out of the Bangor, Maine, office.

Once the full renovations are complete, the office will house approximately 75 employees.

Tyler Technologies is a software company.

The Inn’s owner announced the business would be closing after decades last week.

