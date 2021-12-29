Advertisement

New Mercy Hospital emergency department to open early next month

The new rooms will have more privacy with hard walls with glass doors, compared to the old rooms, which had curtains for separators.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Mercy Hospital will complete its campus consolidation project early next month when it opens its new emergency department to the public on Jan. 4.

That same day, their current emergency department on State Street will close.

This new emergency room department will still have 18 rooms but will include more space.

“Differences are its flow, its efficiency, its larger rooms because of the need for larger space for the available equipment that’s needed now to take care of patients,” said Charlie Therrien, President of Northern Light Mercy Hospital.

The new rooms will have more privacy with hard walls with glass doors, compared to the old rooms, which had curtains for separators.

The original plans were altered after hospital officials saw what was needed at the start of the pandemic.

“We did make some mechanical changes that allowed our rooms to have the best airflow in order to protect our patients and our staff,” said Therrien.

Opening a new facility was especially challenging with the ongoing staffing issues, Therrien said.

“On one hand, we are asking our staff to continue to take care of patients, and during a pandemic we are also asking them to invest in additional time to get prepared for this move and to plan for the move, so it’s a balancing act associated with that,” said Therrien.

The hospital asked staff for feedback in order to figure out what they want and need for better efficiency.

This marks the completion of Mercy Hospital’s campus consolidation project, which began five years ago.

