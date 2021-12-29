New defenseman Duerr joins Maine for second semester

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face on the Maine men’s hockey team.

Sam Duerr joins the defense core from the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League (WABI)

Duerr said he’s excited to join a community that loves the game and its team, and he’s excited to bring his offensive and defensive style to the Black Bears.

“I think I’m a 200-foot player. I’m good in my own end to keep the puck out of the net and maybe get a little bit of offense. Keep it simple to start, and let’s go from there,” said Duerr, freshman.

Head Coach Ben Barr said Duerr is poised to bring depth, good stick skills, and offensive spark to the roster as he adjusts to the pace of Hockey East.

As for the club’s return to competing after the holiday break, Barr stresses that everyone has to show up every night in order to manufacture goals with high shooting numbers.

“We were playing our best hockey before the break, so you’re kind of wishing you were still playing. It took us a while to get there. We have to try to continue that momentum,” said Barr.

Coach Barr will have to wait another week to see if the Black Bears keep that momentum, since COVID-19 among the team has canceled the Penn State series that was set for State College this week.

The next time Maine has a chance to take the ice is now scheduled for Jan. 7 and 8 against Alaska Fairbanks in Orono.

The Black Bears will be back to Hockey East play after that with a trip to UMass Lowell the following week.

